Williamson County Fair working to book Confederate Railroad

MARION (WSIL) -- Despite being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair lineup last week, Confederate Railroad could still perform in southern Illinois soon.

Williamson County Fair vice president Gary Pearson said they're working to bring the band to Marion, but he can't comment any further because no deal has been reached yet.

MORE: Act removed from Du Quoin State Fair lineup

Over the weekend, Confederate Railroad played in Greenville, Illinois, a town about 50 miles east of St. Louis.

A spokesman for the band said they had no comment.

