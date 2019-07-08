Fines increase for minor traffic violations

(WSIL) -- It's not just hands-free driving that those behind the wheel need to be conscious about, Illinois also raised the ticket fees for several minor traffic violations.
MARION (WSIL) -- Elected officials from several towns in Williamson County are putting together a plan to offer incentives for anyone wishing to bring their business to the area.
(WSIL) -- The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern California last week was so strong that it was picked up on equipment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tells News 3 that traffic is down to one lane on I-57 Northbound near mile marker 56.
MARION (WSIL) -- Despite being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair lineup last week, Confederate Railroad could still perform in southern Illinois soon.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jeffrey Epstein has hobnobbed with some of the world's most powerful people during his jet-setting life.
NEW YORK (AP) - Some of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers say they're encouraged he's been charged with sex trafficking.
(WSIL) -- Some floodgates have opened and more are set to do the same in the coming days.
(WSIL) -- A plush toy based on the newest character in Toy Story 4 is being recalled.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
