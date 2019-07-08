Fines increase for minor traffic violations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fines increase for minor traffic violations

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
(WSIL) -- It's not just hands-free driving that people behind the wheel need to be conscious about, Illinois has also raised the ticket fees for several minor traffic violations. 

The cost jumped up from $120 to $164 on July 1 for the following violations: 

  • Speeding
  • Distracted driving
  • Driving without a license 
  • Seat belt violations 
  • Invalid vehicle registration 
  • Defective windshield 
  • Failure to reduce speed
  • Failure to obey a stop sign
  • Improper turn signal
  • Improper passing 

However, the biggest jump in ticket fees are for insurance and Scott's Law violations. 

Those who drive without insurance will be fined $650.

Drivers who fail to move over a lane and reduce their speed for a stopped emergency vehicle will get a ticket for $500.

