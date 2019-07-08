Fines increase for minor traffic violations

(WSIL) -- It's not just hands-free driving that people behind the wheel need to be conscious about, Illinois has also raised the ticket fees for several minor traffic violations.

The cost jumped up from $120 to $164 on July 1 for the following violations:

Speeding

Distracted driving

Driving without a license

Seat belt violations

Invalid vehicle registration

Defective windshield

Failure to reduce speed

Failure to obey a stop sign

Improper turn signal

Improper passing

However, the biggest jump in ticket fees are for insurance and Scott's Law violations.

Those who drive without insurance will be fined $650.

Drivers who fail to move over a lane and reduce their speed for a stopped emergency vehicle will get a ticket for $500.