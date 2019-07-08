Four states come together to grow the region

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Leaders from four states including Illinois are coming together to form a new community development organization, in an effort to help the region grow.

Leaders signed an agreement Monday in Wickliffe, Kentucky.

Jerry Pace, the Chairman of Ballard County, Kentucky says he needs support to help the region grow, "Our funds are limited, our resources are limited and coming together just makes a lot of sense and with modern transportation modern technology there's no reason worry about one spot."

Pace explained that for months, state and federal leaders met to put together a plan to promote economic development in the bordering states of the Confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Those include Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

"When your neighbor needs a helping hand to get their attention in the state capital and Washington," says Pace.

Senator Dale Fowler is one of the leaders from Illinois who's supporting this newly formed team. He believes getting help from neighboring states could bring businesses back to Cairo.

"When you have one state that could be powerful, but when you throw three more in there, and have four coming together as a region as a whole," says Fowler.

Pace says building an alliance will help rebuild the region.

"We got all the assets for the jobs. I think once when people realize we are serious, and there are jobs to be had here they'll be here," says Pace.

The next step of this development is for county leaders to assign roles for the organization.