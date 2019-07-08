Another Chicago firm chosen to redesign city's airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another Chicago firm chosen to redesign city's airport

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has been chosen to design two satellite concourses as part of the $8.5 billion expansion of O'Hare International Airport.

The concourses, which will cost about $1.4 billion, will complement the Global Terminal and concourse, a Y-shaped, 2.2 million-square-foot structure designed by Chicago architect Jeanne Gang.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is best known for designing skyscrapers. Department of Aviation spokesman Matthew McGrath says the firm "was the second-highest scoring bid" in evaluations by the city's selection committee. He didn't elaborate.

McGrath says Skidmore, Owings & Merrill will work with Gang's Studio ORD to ensure the concourses' design is compatible with the Global Terminal.

Ground is scheduled to be broken on the two satellite concourses in January 2022.

Construction of the Global Terminal is to start in 2023. O'Hare's expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

