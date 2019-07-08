Floodgate updates in Alexander, Union counties

(WSIL) -- Some floodgates have opened and more are set to do the same in the coming days.

Union County EMA Director Dana Pearson says four floodgates along the Clear Creek levee opened over the weekend.

Levee commissioners were able to open the floodgates because Clear Creek's water level had dropped along with the Mississippi River's water level.

Now that the four floodgates are open, interior seep water will be funneled into the creek, which dumps into the Mississippi River down by Thebes and Gale.

Pearson says once the Mississippi River level drops to 35-37 feet, three additional flood gates will be opened near Wolf Lake. But seep water is dropping in that area.

Meanwhile, Alexander County officials expect all seven of their floodgates along the levee in Gale to open by Friday. The first floodgate could be open as early as Monday evening.

Highway Department Engineer Jeff Denny says crews are just waiting for the Mississippi River's level to drop a little more, "We're between 1.4 feet and 1.8 feet of additional fall on the river to be even, and they are predicting about a half-foot of fall a day."

Seep water in McClure and East Cape Girardeau is finally starting to maintain its level, instead of rise.

"When it was raining, seep water was rising an inch or two inches a day," Denny explains. "So that’s a big relief that the water inside is, at least for the past 24 hours, didn’t get any deeper."

However, for some in East Cape Girardeau, the seep water has already done damage as sinkholes are threatening houses.

"The soil around all the foundation is just totally saturated, so they’ve got latest five structures that are moving," Denny says.

Denny believe at least one home has already been completely lost.