2 drown in Missouri over the weekend

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have drowned in Missouri over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Barbara Reese, of Dexter, died Sunday night while swimming in the Saint Francis River in the southeast part of the state. The patrol says she went under and never resurfaced.

Fifty-seven-year-old David Crouse, of Stover, died later that night in the Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says he drowned when he swam out to retrieve a vessel that was adrift.

