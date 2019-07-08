Wife says pilot of crashed plane a hero for actions

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A survivor of a northern Illinois private plane crash that left one dead says her husband, who piloted the plane, is a hero because of his efforts to prevent the tragedy.

Investigators say 70-year-old Raymond Jakubiak of Naperville was flying his 1981 Beech A36 single-engine aircraft from Nashville to the Chicago area when it began experiencing engine problems. The six-seater caught fire after Jakubiak made an emergency landing in a wheat field near Chebanse, about 60 miles south of Chicago.

Wrenne Jakubiak's sister, 84-year-old Dorothy Stockard of Hermitage, Tennessee, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Wrenne Jakubiak on Monday told the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights her husband is a hero because of his quick actions. She was treated for burns and released from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood the same day. Her husband remains hospitalized with burns.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

