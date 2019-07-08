U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to host tele-town hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to host tele-town hall

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- You have a chance to express your concerns and voice your opinions about the federal government. 

Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) will host a tele-town hall Tuesday, July 9.

During the live, toll-free telephone town hall meeting callers will have the opportunity to ask Congressman Bost questions. 

The town hall will take place at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

You must sign up online to participate.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.