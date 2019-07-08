U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to host tele-town hall

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
(WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost will host a tele-town hall Tuesday.
(WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost will host a tele-town hall Tuesday.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.
(WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.
(WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.
(WSIL) -- Fairly typical summer weather is expected for the next few days in southern Illinois. The biggest chance of storms arrives Wednesday.
(WSIL) -- Fairly typical summer weather is expected for the next few days in southern Illinois. The biggest chance of storms arrives Wednesday.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Families in Zeigler can get up to three free smoke alarms installed by professional firefighters.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Families in Zeigler can get up to three free smoke alarms installed by professional firefighters.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion city leaders say Route 13 (West Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion city leaders say Route 13 (West Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.
CARBONDALE-- The City of Carbondale seeks applicants for homeowners grant.
CARBONDALE-- The City of Carbondale seeks applicants for homeowners grant.