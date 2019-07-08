U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to host tele-town hall

(WSIL) -- You have a chance to express your concerns and voice your opinions about the federal government.

Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) will host a tele-town hall Tuesday, July 9.

During the live, toll-free telephone town hall meeting callers will have the opportunity to ask Congressman Bost questions.

The town hall will take place at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

You must sign up online to participate.