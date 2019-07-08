Two rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwater - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwater

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two motorists after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge. 

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Mark Hasheider said just before 10 p.m. on Sunday they received a report of a truck stuck in the water on the Illinois side of the bridge. 

Hasheider said inside the vehicle was a woman in her 50's and a 77-year-old gentleman.

The vehicle filled up with floodwaters, and both occupants were on top of their vehicle when crews arrived on scene. 

Hasheider said the driver drove around the barricades on the Missouri side of the bridge and tried to turn around on the Illinois side when they saw more barricades and water over the roadway. 

The two were rescued by a boat, and neither one were injured. 

The Alexander County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois National Guard also assisted in the rescue. 

