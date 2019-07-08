Kentucky State Police seeking non-compliant sex offender

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for help locating a non-compliant sex offender.

Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.

Jones has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, a class D felony.

Anyone with information about Eddie Jones is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.

For more information regarding the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, go to http://kspsor.state.ky.us/.