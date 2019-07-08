Fewer storms in the forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fewer storms in the forecast

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Fairly typical summer weather is expected for the next few days in southern Illinois.

The biggest chance of storms arrives Wednesday with a weak cold front. Lower humidity is likely later in the week. It should be some good weather to work hay or lawns late week into the weekend.

Jim has latest look at the forecast on News 3 this evening. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Two rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwater

    Two rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwater

    Monday, July 8 2019 4:41 PM EDT2019-07-08 20:41:46 GMT

    EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.

    EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.

  • Eau Claire ‘fish family’ becomes internet sensation

    Eau Claire ‘fish family’ becomes internet sensation

    Monday, July 8 2019 4:33 PM EDT2019-07-08 20:33:41 GMT

    EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

    EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

  • Kentucky State Police seeking non-compliant sex offender

    Kentucky State Police seeking non-compliant sex offender

    Monday, July 8 2019 4:05 PM EDT2019-07-08 20:05:19 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.

    (WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.