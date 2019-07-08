Fewer storms in the forecast

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.
(WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.
(WSIL) -- Fairly typical summer weather is expected for the next few days in southern Illinois. The biggest chance of storms arrives Wednesday.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Families in Zeigler can get up to three free smoke alarms installed by professional firefighters.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion city leaders say Route 13 (West Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.
CARBONDALE-- The City of Carbondale seeks applicants for homeowners grant.
BILOXI, MS (ABC) -- All 21 of Mississippi's beaches have been shuttered for swimming due to the presence of toxic algae.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A motorcycle crash in Jackson County has sent two Murphysboro men to St. Louis hospitals. A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Clyde Dobyns and Scott Dobyns crashed at the intersection of Jenkins Rd. and McLaughland Rd. in Murphysboro. Both were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis hospitals. It's still unclear who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash....
