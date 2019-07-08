IDOT hopes to reopen Route 3 at Cora Tuesday

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Families in Zeigler can get up to three free smoke alarms installed by professional firefighters.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion city leaders say Route 13 (West Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.
CARBONDALE-- The City of Carbondale seeks applicants for homeowners grant.
BILOXI, MS (ABC) -- All 21 of Mississippi's beaches have been shuttered for swimming due to the presence of toxic algae.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A motorcycle crash in Jackson County has sent two Murphysboro men to St. Louis hospitals. A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Clyde Dobyns and Scott Dobyns crashed at the intersection of Jenkins Rd. and McLaughland Rd. in Murphysboro. Both were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis hospitals. It's still unclear who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash....
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Good Monday morning! Mostly clear and quiet to start the day as a cold front moved through and has positioned itself south of our region. Don't get too excited, as the front doesn't have much cool air behind it.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Floodwaters and sink holes are causing problems for a woman planning an event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Several families took advantage of the Humane Society of Southern Illinois hosting their "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats" adoption event in Murphysboro. The event offered reduced adoption fees for the past month to help find forever homes before the end of Independence Day weekend.
MAKANDA -- On Sunday, dozens gathered at Blue Sky Vineyard to raise money to send another group of veterans to Washington D.C.
