IDOT hopes to reopen Route 3 at Cora Tuesday

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Work is now under way to reopen Route 3 at Cora.

IDOT officials tell News 3 they are working with the Cora Levee District and the Illinois National Guard right now. They hope to have the roadway back open to traffic by late in the day on Tuesday.

IDOT shut down Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph County line last month due to ongoing flooding issues.

