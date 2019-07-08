Free smoke alarms available in Zeigler - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free smoke alarms available in Zeigler

Posted: Updated:

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County fire department is giving away free smoke alarms.

The Zeigler fire department will professionally install up to three alarms in the homes of people in need.

The department teamed up with the American Red Cross and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency for the giveaway.

You must live within the Zeigler Fire District to get the alarms.

To sign up call Zeigler City Hall at 618-596-6475 or send us a private message via Facebook to the Zeigler Fire Department.
 

  • IDOT hopes to reopen Route 3 at Cora Tuesday

    Monday, July 8 2019 2:45 PM EDT2019-07-08 18:45:30 GMT

    JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.

  • Free smoke alarms available in Zeigler

    Monday, July 8 2019 2:40 PM EDT2019-07-08 18:40:58 GMT

    ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Families in Zeigler can get up to three free smoke alarms installed by professional firefighters.

  • Road closure planned for Route 13 in Marion

    Monday, July 8 2019 12:38 PM EDT2019-07-08 16:38:21 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Marion city leaders say Route 13 (West Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.

