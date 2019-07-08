Free smoke alarms available in Zeigler

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County fire department is giving away free smoke alarms.

The Zeigler fire department will professionally install up to three alarms in the homes of people in need.

The department teamed up with the American Red Cross and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency for the giveaway.

You must live within the Zeigler Fire District to get the alarms.

To sign up call Zeigler City Hall at 618-596-6475 or send us a private message via Facebook to the Zeigler Fire Department.

