6 killed, 66 hurt in July 4th weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's expected jump in gun violence over the long July Fourth weekend left six people dead and another 66 wounded.

The police had expected a surge in criminal activity and flooded the streets with an additional 1,500 officers. The totals were far lower than during the last four-day Fourth of July weekend in 2017, which ended with more than 100 people shot including 15 who died.

The Chicago Tribune reports that that at least 31 people were shot over an 18-hour period noon on July 4 and dawn the next day.

The holiday was also marred by a stampede after at least two people were stabbed during the July Fourth fireworks at downtown Navy Pier. Police say approximately 13 people were injured as they tried to flee the scene.

