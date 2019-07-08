Road closure planned for Route 13 in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Drivers who take Route 13 through Marion should be aware of an upcoming construction project.

Marion city leaders say Route 13 (Deyoung St.) will be closed at the railroad crossing near the Route 37 intersection.

The planned closure will be from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.



