House repair grant offered to Carbondale homeowners

CARBONDALE-- Carbondale is offering a grant to homeowners and is now looking for applicants.

The Trust Fund Single Family Rehabilitation Program with Roof Only option has two opportunities for applicants.

The Single Family Rehabilitation Program (SFR) option assists low-income homeowners with repairing their homes and removing health and safety hazards by replacing costly maintenance items. Eligible homeowners will receive up to $45,000 in assistance.

Under the roof only option (SFR-R), eligible homeowners can address only the roof if no other health and safety issues are present. This option offers up to $16,500.

The grant is open to homeowners within Carbondale city limits.

If interested, visit the Planning and Development Management Division at City Hall. All forms must be submitted in person by August 23 at 5 p.m. Contact Carbondale City Planner Megan Brightharp at (618) 457-3258 for more information or click here.