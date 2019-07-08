KC police investigating 4 deaths, including woman's shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KC police investigating 4 deaths, including woman's shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating four recent deaths as homicides, including the shooting of a woman riding in a vehicle.

Police said 25-year-old Ki'essence Pelton was pronounced dead at a hospital early Sunday morning. They said the driver of the vehicle in which she was riding took her there after realizing she had been shot.

The Kansas City Star reports that her death was part of a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Police found 30-year-old local rapper Mack Jones' body on Saturday morning in a parked vehicle, days after he was reported missing.

Also, the body of 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas, was found in parked vehicle the same morning.

And 48-year-old Lynn Armstrong's body was found inside an apartment Friday morning.

