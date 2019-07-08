Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Chicago's Soldier Field - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Chicago's Soldier Field

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet (12 meters) from an upper level at Chicago's Soldier Field while attending a men's soccer tournament.

Chicago police said in a statement that the 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the fall Sunday night during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Police spokeswoman Ana Pacheco tells the Chicago Tribune that the woman wasn't badly hurt and "was very lucky."

The U.S. was outplayed by Mexico in the game. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give the El Tri a 1-0 victory.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.