Temps in the upper 80s, heat index in the low 90s, typical July weather

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Good Monday morning! Mostly clear and quiet to start the day as a cold front moved through and has positioned itself south of our region. Don't get too excited, as the front doesn't have much cool air behind it.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s across southern Illinois with lower 90s possible in western Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and northwest Tennessee Monday afternoon. Heat indices will generally be in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm can't completely be ruled out, but the chances for rain overall are small. It will be a typical July day.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, but the middle of the week brings another cold front. That cold front increases rain chances.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.