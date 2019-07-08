Prize money surges for horsemen racing at Churchill Downs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prize money surges for horsemen racing at Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs says its new gaming venue is already paying dividends for horsemen racing at the Louisville track.

Track officials say Churchill paid a record $32.2 million in prize money to horsemen during its recently ended spring meet. It was up nearly 45% from the amount paid to horsemen during last year's spring meet.

Churchill officials say the record payout is due to robust business from historical racing machines at Derby City Gaming in Louisville. Historical racing machines resemble video gambling machines and offer bets on past horses races, keeping the names of the horses and the race secret.

Churchill Downs Inc. invested $65 million to open Derby City Gaming last September. It features nearly 1,000 historical racing machines, two restaurants, a center bar and multiple entertainment options.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.