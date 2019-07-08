Metra adds service on some lines for Taste of Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metra adds service on some lines for Taste of Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Metra is adding trains and making changes to schedules on some lines to accommodate people attending the Taste of Chicago.

The commuter rail agency says there will be extra trains on its BNSF line when the festival begins Wednesday in downtown Chicago. The changes will remain in place throughout the five-day event. Additional inbound trains will operate along the Union Pacific West line on Saturday. The updated schedule is available online .

Metra CEO Jim Derwinski says the service was added to two of the agency's busiest lines.

Alcohol will not be allowed on Metra after 7 p.m. on Friday or all day Saturday and Sunday. Metra also says trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles from Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.