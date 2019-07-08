Climatology experts say Illinois saw wetter, cooler June - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Climatology experts say Illinois saw wetter, cooler June

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state climate scientists say June was rainy in the state with lower temperatures than average.

The Illinois State Climatologist Office at the University of Illinois' Illinois State Water Survey looks at monthly weather trends in the state. The office says preliminary average statewide precipitation during June in Illinois was nearly 5.4 inches (13.7 centimeters), or nearly 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) above long-term average. The highest precipitation was near Cobden in Union County. It read 10.73 inches (27.25 centimeters) of precipitation.

The office says some areas of the state received 200% to 300% of normal precipitation.

Preliminary average statewide temperature during June was 71 degrees Fahrenheit (21.7 degrees Celsius), which is about a degree below average. The highest temperatures recorded were 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius) at two stations, one near Bentley in Hancock County and the other near Flora in Clay County.

