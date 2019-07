MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A motorcycle crash in Jackson County has sent two Murphysboro men to St. Louis hospitals.

A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Clyde Dobyns and Scott Dobyns crashed at the intersection of Jenkins Rd. and McLaughland Rd. in Murphysboro.

Both were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis hospitals.

It's still unclear who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending.