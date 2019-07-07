More obstacles from floodwaters in Jackson County

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Floodwaters and sink holes are causing problems for a woman planning an event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.

Jennifer Glodo started planning the Cam Freeman Alzheimer's Fundraiser to raise awareness of the disease that took her grandpa.

Glodo said during the planning process, she never thought she would be dealing with floodwaters or sink holes.

"It's not a shock that it (flooding) happens, we pretty much get a little bit of flooding every year, but you just don't know to exactly what scale it will flood," Glodo said.

Glodo's grandpa, Joseph Cameron Freeman died nine years ago, but she said she will never forget the day they were told the outgoing and loving father and grandpa had Alzheimer's.

"If you were one of grandpa's grandkids, you were his kid," Glodo said. "When you get a diagnoses like that, it kind of paralyzes you."

Glodo said her grandpa helped build the levee in the front of the town and then helped raise it again in 1997.

Freeman spent the last nine months of his life in a nursing home because of Alzheimer's.

Glodo wants to help others become aware of the disease.

"We started thinking someone was off about him," Glodo said. "He was acting much different than what he would normally act."

The Cam Freeman Alzheimer's Fundraiser was supposed to be inside Devil's Backbone Park in Grand Tower next Saturday, but floodwaters changed that plan.

"The park board always keeps it (the park) looking really nice out here, so that was my first thought," Glodo said. "When the flooding came, I realized we couldn't have it out here."

Then, plan B fell through.

"So then we moved it to the Civic Center and got sink holes," Glodo said.

Glodo said planning around the water and the holes isn't easy, but didn't stop her from raising awareness.

"It's been aggravating moving it so much but at the same time I never thought, no I don't want to do this," Glodo said.

She wants others to know family's dealing with Alzheimer's aren't alone.

"You didn't have to have a special talent or look a special way," Glodo said. "You were his grandkid and that's all that matters."

Cam Freeman Alzheimer's Fundraiser is Saturday, July 13 starting with a memorial walk at 10 a.m at the United Methodist Church in Grand Tower.

Then a vendor fair and raffle will take place afterwords from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the church.

The day will end with Bingo at the Grand Tower Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

