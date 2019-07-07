Brunch benefit raises money for Honor Flight

MAKANDA -- On Sunday, dozens gathered at Blue Sky Vineyard to raise money to send another group of veterans to Washington D.C.

The event aimed to raise money for the seventh Honor Flight, but organizers say it was also about raising awareness of what the Honor Flight is.

Organizers say the brunch was a great way to support local business and the community. Proceeds from the tickets will go directly to Veteran's Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

"We are out here to take every veteran to DC. We want you to have the opportunity to see your memorial and to see the respect and care the country has for you," said Event Coordinator, Kristina Austin.

More than 50 people showed up to support the cause.

The sixth Veterans Honors Flight will leave October 1, 2019 from the Veterans Airport in Marion. The seventh is scheduled for Spring of 2020.