Pets adopted during Fourth of July weekend event

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Several families took advantage of the Humane Society of Southern Illinois hosting their "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats" adoption event in Murphysboro.

The event offered reduced adoption fees to help find forever homes before the end of Independence Day weekend.

Adoption Manager at the Humane Society, Erin Steele, says events like this one are great for the animals because they get to walk around and spend time with the public. 

Steele says there are always pets looking for forever homes and, even if you are unable to adopt, the Shelter is always in need of foster homes and volunteers.
 

