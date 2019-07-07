Pets adopted during Fourth of July weekend event

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Several families took advantage of the Humane Society of Southern Illinois hosting their "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats" adoption event in Murphysboro. The event offered reduced adoption fees for the past month to help find forever homes before the end of Independence Day weekend.
MAKANDA -- On Sunday, dozens gathered at Blue Sky Vineyard to raise money to send another group of veterans to Washington D.C.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A homeowner in Olive Branch says four barges that were floating in shallow floodwaters have been removed.
WSIL -- Most across the area are waking up to clear skies, but isolated storms are possible again this afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks display at Rend Lake wrapped up this years Independence Day Celebration.
Hickory, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police need help locating 33 year-old Mark Basham of Paducah.
CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds attended the annual S3DA Archery Competition at the Sahara Woods State Park.
MARION (WSIL) -- Organizations throughout the community were on hand to educate those in attendance about the many ways to keep yourself and your family safe.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man has been charged with 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after being arrested for firing a gun inside city limits.
PADUCAH-- McCracken County Deputies arrested a man Saturday for attempting to burglarize homes while naked and covered in blood.
