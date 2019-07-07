Four barges removed after being stranded on flooded farm ground - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Four barges removed after being stranded on flooded farm ground

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A homeowner in Olive Branch says four barges that were floating in shallow floodwaters have been removed. 

Early Wednesday, six barges were sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee before coming to rest on farm land nearby. 

Those barges ended up knocking out power and damaging Sherry Pecord's husbands irrigation rig. 

Pecord shared pictures last week showing crews from Hines Furlong Lines working to remove those barges from their property. 

Pecord said as of Friday, four of the barges had been pulled back into the river. Two remain but they are not on the Pecord's property. 

Pecord says the company told her the remaining barges will be removed when river levels drop and heavy equipment can get in. 

