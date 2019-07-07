The isolated storms chances and heat continue

WSIL -- Isolated showers and storms will slowly begin to diminish as the sun sets leaving us with dry conditions and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be another day where the heat and humidity sticks with us with more afternoon storms chances. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, be sure to stay hydrated when outdoors and don't forget your outdoor pets. The storms chances will continue to be isolated with the best chances in Southeastern Missouri. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.