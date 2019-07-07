Prosecutor drops charges against southern Illinois mayor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor drops charges against southern Illinois mayor

Posted: Updated:

ALORTON, Ill. (AP) - A special prosecutor has dropped felony charges against a southern Illinois mayor accused of operating a police vehicle with its lights flashing.

Alorton Mayor Jo Ann Reed was accused of official misconduct last year after a driver told Illinois State Police it appeared a civilian female driver was impersonating a police officer.

Under a plea agreement, Reed pleaded guilty this month to a lesser misdemeanor charge of possessing an oscillating light. She was sentenced to $250 in fines and court costs.

Unrelated charges were also dismissed, including 2016 vote buying allegations.

Reed attorney Justin Kuehn says charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Reed was removed from office after pleading guilty in 2014 to smuggling a cellphone into jail. After attending a drug treatment program, her conviction was removed from her record. She was later re-elected.

