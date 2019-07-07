Trio of peregrine falcons make debut in Rockford ceremony - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trio of peregrine falcons make debut in Rockford ceremony

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A trio of peregrine falcons has made their debut in Illinois.

The Rockford Register Star reports the chicks received identification bands during a Saturday ceremony. Their names are Peaches, Freddie VanTweet and Sweeney. They're believed to be among the first to hatch in Rockford.

The federally-protected birds of prey were extinct for decades in the Midwest.

Mary Hennen is director of The Field Museum's Chicago Peregrine Program. She says the Rockford nest is the ninth where chicks were banded this year in Illinois.

The birds' names were chosen in a newspaper contest.

Peaches was named after the World War II-era women's baseball team the Rockford Peaches. Freddie VanTweet is after Toronto Raptors basketball player and Rockford native Fred VanVleet. And Sweeney honors newspaper columnist Chuck Sweeny, who died in May.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.