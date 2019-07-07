Kentucky police officer assaulted at hospital emergency room - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police officer assaulted at hospital emergency room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a Lexington police officer was assaulted by a man at a hospital emergency room.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release the officer suffered significant injuries in Sunday's attack at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington.

Angel says 29-year-old Michael B. Terry was charged with assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center. The statement didn't list Terry's hometown.

Angel says officers responded to the hospital after a commotion in the emergency room. As officers tried to arrest Terry, he allegedly produced a sharp object and struck one of the officers in the upper torso.

Angel says the officer is stable and alert. The officer's name wasn't released.

