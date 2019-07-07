8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list

CHICAGO (AP) - Eight buildings designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

They include the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles and the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Illinois. The Chicago suburb has the largest concentration of Wright-designed buildings.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday also added Italy's hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.

The Wright buildings mark the 24th site on the list. Currently, there are 1,092 designated World Heritage sites in 167 countries.

The other buildings designed by Wright are the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin and the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House, both in Wisconsin; Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania; and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

