Officials: 4 airlines seek to offer flights out of Quincy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: 4 airlines seek to offer flights out of Quincy

Posted: Updated:

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - Officials say four airlines have submitted proposals to offer passenger service at Quincy Regional Airport.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports Boutique Air, Air Choice One, Cape Air and SkyWest Airlines have filed paperwork with the U.S. Department of Transportation to offer flights. They have applied to be part of the Essential Air Service program, which gives subsidies to airlines offering passenger service to rural airports.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Sandra Shore says the city has until Aug. 9 to offer its recommendation to federal transportation officials who award the contract. Shore says officials are preparing two meetings in late July for airlines to present their proposals to the public.

Some of the airlines would offer flights to both Chicago and St. Louis.

SkyWest currently has a contract.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.