Clear and dry morning, but storm chances are back this afternoon

WSIL -- Most across the area are waking up to clear skies, however a band of low cloud cover is dropping south across the area. We'll likely pick up some cloud cover in general as we enter the late morning/early afternoon hours, and I expect some of us could also see a chance at a few isolated thunderstorms. The focus of the isolated thunderstorms will likely be in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. Temperatures will likely top out in the high 80's but humidity values will likely make it feel like low to mid 90's, especially in Missouri and Kentucky.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight, and will have another look at your forecast.