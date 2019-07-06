Thousands attend Rend Lake Fireworks Festival

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks display at Rend Lake wrapped up this years Independence Day Festival.

Saturday evening, around 3,000 people gathered at Rend Lake Dam with games, bounce houses, prizes, and food.

During the fireworks display, many spectators watched from land but a few stayed on their boats to watch from the water.

Lennie Shelton, Executive Director for the Benton Chamber of Commerce, said this year's event took a lot of planning. She says this big celebration was possible thanks to volunteers and local businesses.

"We just want to thank our volunteers, many, many volunteers. We couldn't do it without our volunteers. We want to thank our businesses; they have contributed money, they have contributed time," said Shelton.

The fireworks display lasted around 20 minutes.