Thousands attend Rend Lake Fireworks Festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thousands attend Rend Lake Fireworks Festival

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks display at Rend Lake wrapped up this years Independence Day Festival. 

Saturday evening, around 3,000 people gathered at Rend Lake Dam with games, bounce houses, prizes, and food.

During the fireworks display, many spectators watched from land but a few stayed on their boats to watch from the water. 

Lennie Shelton, Executive Director for the Benton Chamber of Commerce, said this year's event took a lot of planning. She says this big celebration was possible thanks to volunteers and local businesses. 

"We just want to thank our volunteers, many, many volunteers. We couldn't do it without our volunteers. We want to thank our businesses; they have contributed money, they have contributed time," said Shelton. 

The fireworks display lasted around 20 minutes. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.