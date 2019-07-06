Young archers compete for scholarships - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Young archers compete for scholarships

Posted: Updated:

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds attended the annual S3DA  Archery Competition at the Sahara Woods State Park.  

S3DA stands for the Scholastic 3-D Archery program and it's been around for close to 40 years. 

Saturday's state-wide competition is one of three held throughout the year.

Kids, ranging in ages from 8 to eighteen, compete in events based around accuracy. The three winners in each class win a scholarship for college.

The outdoor event featured life size foam animal targets. 

Event Coordinator, Jim Sharp, says the kids know this competition is about more than just winning.

"What's neat is, the archery family is a big family. We're not out here trying to beat somebody, we're encouraging the kids," said Sharp. 

Sharp says the tournament was exciting because even if a kid didn't receive a scholarship, they were still introduced to several area colleges.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.