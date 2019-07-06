Young archers compete for scholarships

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds attended the annual S3DA Archery Competition at the Sahara Woods State Park.

S3DA stands for the Scholastic 3-D Archery program and it's been around for close to 40 years.

Saturday's state-wide competition is one of three held throughout the year.

Kids, ranging in ages from 8 to eighteen, compete in events based around accuracy. The three winners in each class win a scholarship for college.

The outdoor event featured life size foam animal targets.

Event Coordinator, Jim Sharp, says the kids know this competition is about more than just winning.

"What's neat is, the archery family is a big family. We're not out here trying to beat somebody, we're encouraging the kids," said Sharp.

Sharp says the tournament was exciting because even if a kid didn't receive a scholarship, they were still introduced to several area colleges.