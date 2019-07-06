Dozens attend Community Safety Fair in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday for the first Community Safety Fair.

A local group called "Mom's Demand Action" hosted the event. Organizations throughout the community were on hand to educate those in attendance about the many ways to keep yourself and your family safe.

The Marion Police and Fire Departments were there giving demonstrations and there was a presentation called "Stop the Bleed," teaching people how to respond when there has been a traumatic injury.

Cindy McMullan with "Moms Demand Action" says the day was just about informing the public.

"We just want to educate people on how they can be safe and keep their kids safe and themselves safe," said McMullan.

McMullan says the group hopes to host the event again next year with more demonstrations and presentations.

Organizers say about 50 people came out to the Community Safety Fair.