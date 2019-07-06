Kentucky police search for man connected to death of inmate

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks display at Rend Lake wrapped up this years Independence Day Celebration.
Hickory, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police need help locating 33 year-old Mark Basham of Paducah.
CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds attended the annual S3DA Archery Competition at the Sahara Woods State Park.
MARION (WSIL) -- Organizations throughout the community were on hand to educate those in attendance about the many ways to keep yourself and your family safe.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man has been charged with 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after being arrested for firing a gun inside city limits.
PADUCAH-- McCracken County Deputies arrested a man Saturday for attempting to burglarize homes while naked and covered in blood.
WSIL-- Johnson County Sheriffs department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects in a attempted break in.
WSIL-- The Cave-in-Rock ferry has temporarily shut down service due to a mechanical issue.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.
