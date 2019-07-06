Kentucky police search for man connected to death of inmate

Hickory, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police need help locating 33 year-old Mark Basham of Paducah.

Basham is wanted for Manslaughter 2nd, Promoting Contraband 1st, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Wanton Endangerment 1st and being a Persistent Felony Offender.

These charges are for an Indictment Warrant connected to the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.