Kentucky police search for man connected to death of inmate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police search for man connected to death of inmate

Posted: Updated:

Hickory, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police need help locating 33 year-old Mark Basham of Paducah. 

Basham is wanted for Manslaughter 2nd, Promoting Contraband 1st, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Wanton Endangerment 1st and being a Persistent Felony Offender. 

These charges are for an Indictment Warrant connected to the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.