Man charged with endangerment after firing rifle in backyard

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man has been charged with 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after being arrested for firing a gun inside city limits.

Police say around 10 p.m. Friday, a woman called to report gunshots coming from a nearby home in the 1200 block of Hedge Lane.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and found 46 year-old Bradford Alexander walking around his home before running inside.

Alexander refused to come outside, but after two hours, the Paducah Police Department's Crisis Negotiations Team convinced him to surrender.

Alexander admitted to having fired a rifle in his back yard, and spent shell casings were found near a garage.

During a search of the home, officers located and seized more than 15 guns and a large amount of ammunition.

Alexander was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.