Isolated storm chances stick with us this evening and into tomorrow

WSIL -- Very similar to what we've seen all week long, the isolated storms stick with us this evening and into tomorrow.

Isolated showers and storms continue this evening with the bulk of the activity staying east of interstate 57. The storms will slowly begin to diminish after sunset but until then lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with these storms. Overnight partly cloudy skies return with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with more storm chances and high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor holiday plans. With that said, the storms will be isolated in nature so some of us will stay dry.

