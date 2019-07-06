Body of missing Illinois man found in Iowa campground pond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing Illinois man found in Iowa campground pond

ROCK FALLS, Iowa (AP) - The remains of a missing Illinois man have been found in a northern Iowa campground pond.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the body of 48-year-old Larry Eugene Howlett, of Sandwich, Illinois, was found Friday evening in the Camp of the Woods pond at Rock Falls.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office say Howlett was last seen the night of June 1 near his camper along the Shell Rock River. The sheriff's office says items located with the remains helped identify Howlett. An autopsy has been ordered.

Howlett's death remains under investigation.

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/

