Missouri woman dies after being swept away by flash flood - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman dies after being swept away by flash flood

Posted: Updated:

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman has died after being swept away by a flash flood.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that incident happened Friday afternoon. The patrol says 30-year-old Rebecca Feese, of Warsaw, was trying to wade across a water-covered road near Truman Lake when she was swept away by rushing waters.

Feese was later found and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.