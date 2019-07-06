Water main break floods sub-basement of St. Louis courthouse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water main break floods sub-basement of St. Louis courthouse

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A water main break in downtown St. Louis has flooded the sub-basement of a St. Louis courthouse with 6 feet (1.83 meters) of water.

Authorities tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the water main break happened overnight Friday. Officials discovered the lowest level of the Mel Carnahan Courthouse was flooded Saturday morning.

Officials say firefighters and utility workers were pumping water out of the sub-basement of the building.

The flooding appeared to only affect the chillers of the building's air conditioning system. City facilities management commissioner Rick Ernst says he hoped to be able to get rental chillers in so the building would be usable by Monday morning.

The building includes offices of the circuit attorney, public defender, sheriff and St. Louis circuit courtrooms.

