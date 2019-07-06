Wisconsin high school that dropped nickname has new moniker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wisconsin high school that dropped nickname has new moniker

Posted: Updated:

HURLEY, Wis. (AP) - Six months after dropping its controversial nickname, a northern Wisconsin high school has a new moniker.

The Hurley School Board decided to drop the Midgets nickname in January, after scrapping the idea of having a community vote on whether to dump the mascot. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that after a months-long community engagement effort, the team will now be known as the Hurley Northstars.

A committee of 36 people, including students, teachers and parents, received 76 nominations for new mascots. A recent graduate who served on the committee, Ally Rye, says people were ready for the change.

Some schools in the region are nicknamed Midgets, including Butternut, Wisconsin, Freeburg, Illinois, Estherville, Iowa, and Dickinson, North Dakota. McLaughlin, South Dakota, changed its moniker from Midgets to Mustangs in 2016.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.