Kansas in shrinking minority of states without measles cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The national measles outbreak has not hit Kansas yet, but it has come close with cases reported in neighboring Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado.

Kansas health officials say they think a case in Kansas looks nearly inevitable given that more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported so far across the nation. Kansas is in a shrinking minority of states without cases.

KCUR-FM reports that the state's annual survey of kindergartener vaccination rates suggests some counties do better than others at getting children their potentially life-saving shots.

Kansas requires shots against illnesses such as measles, whooping cough and polio for school attendance. But the survey shows 15% of kindergartners last year weren't up to date on those vaccines.

