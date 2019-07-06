Man charged with sex assault, stabbing of Chicago girl, 15 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with sex assault, stabbing of Chicago girl, 15

CHICAGO (AP) - A 19-year-old Chicago man is scheduled to appear in court on charges he stabbed and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Isaiha Nevitt turned himself in to police on Wednesday after a family member identified him from a community alert issued by Chicago detectives. He's scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a bond hearing.

Authorities say Nevitt met the girl on Chicago's Far South Side around 1 p.m. on June 23 and persuaded her to go with him to a wooded area. They say the girl was sexually assaulted and stabbed in the head, neck and arm. They say Nevitt ran off after the girl defended herself with a tree branch.

It was unclear Saturday if Nevitt has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

