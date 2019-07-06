Man killed, deputy injured in southern Missouri shootout - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed, deputy injured in southern Missouri shootout

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed and a southern Missouri sheriff's deputy injured in a shootout.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that the officer-involved shooting happened Friday in Wright County south of Mountain Grove as deputies, a Mountain Grove police officer and two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers tried to serve a search warrant at the home.

Investigators say a man at the house pulled a handgun, and a deputy demanded he place the gun on the ground. Investigators say the man fired a shot at the deputy, hitting him in a leg. The deputy fired several shots in return.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was taken to a Springfield hospital, where he underwent surgery. Officials have not released the names of the deputy or the man killed.

Phone messages left Saturday with the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Grove Police Department and the state highway patrol were not immediately returned.

