Morning showers, isolated afternoon storms

WSIL -- Cloudy skies, and light showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and isolated storms this evening. Lightning will be the main concern with any thunderstorm activity this afternoon. Storms should be more isolated in nature than yesterday where most folks saw at least a little bit of rain. Heat and humidity are still in full swing today, with temperatures in the high 80's, and heat index values in the high 90's.

Smaller rain chances return for Sunday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.