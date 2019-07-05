RIDGECREST, Ca. (WSIL) - A Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California Friday night, just a day after another large quake hit the region.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the same area as Friday night's earthquake on Thursday. The July 4th holiday quake, rattled nerves and caused injuries and damage in the town of Ridgecrest near the epicenter.

Seismologists say there have been 1,700 aftershocks in the wake of Thursday's quake, which had been recorded as the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years.