I-57 reopened in Franklin County following crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- All lanes of Interstate 57 are now open following a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries according to a release from Illinois State Police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- All lanes of Interstate 57 are now open following a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries according to a release from Illinois State Police.
RIDGECREST, Ca. (WSIL) - A Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California Friday night, just a day after another large quake hit the region.
RIDGECREST, Ca. (WSIL) - A Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California Friday night, just a day after another large quake hit the region.
(WSIL) -- A couple from Anna was caught in a stampede of people, after a stabbing at Navy Pier in Chicago.
(WSIL) -- A couple from Anna was caught in a stampede of people, after a stabbing at Navy Pier in Chicago.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of cases of water donated to McClure flood victims.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of cases of water donated to McClure flood victims.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Several local children can now call themselves, Junior Forest Rangers.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Several local children can now call themselves, Junior Forest Rangers.
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- A judge may decide the future of Cambria's controversial TIF district soon.
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- A judge may decide the future of Cambria's controversial TIF district soon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks are not over as Independence Day celebrations continue into the weekend.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks are not over as Independence Day celebrations continue into the weekend.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want a judge to dismiss a sexual harassment and improper termination lawsuit filed against the police department.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want a judge to dismiss a sexual harassment and improper termination lawsuit filed against the police department.
WSIL -- We're still tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon.
WSIL -- We're still tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon.
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nathan Lee, the former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, pleaded guilty this week.
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nathan Lee, the former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, pleaded guilty this week.