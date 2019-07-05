I-57 reopened in Franklin County following crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

I-57 reopened in Franklin County following crash

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (2:28 A. M) -- All lanes of Interstate 57 are now open following a crash involving a semi that resulted in non-life threatening injuries according to a release from Illinois State Police.

Investigators say the driver of a 2006 BMW was driving north near milepost 72 just past the Benton exit at around 6:30 p.m Friday when a tire blew out on the vehicle causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle crossed the median and was hit in the rear by a 2019 Volvo which overturned after the crash.

Three people in the BMW, including the driver, were treated for non-life threatening injuries while another passenger was not hurt. The driver of the Volvo also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

State police closed down parts of I-57 for hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 57 Friday night has closed the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are shut down between mile markers 71 and 72, near Benton.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says a semi-rolled over in the median. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.